EVKS Elangovan Elangovan, former Tamil Nadu Congress President, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai today, Saturday (December 14). EVKS Elangovan was 75 year old and had been hospitalised due to a lung-related issue, Tamil Nadu Congress said in a statement.

The legislator from Erode East constituency has not been keeping well for over a month. He was admitted to a hospital here on November 11. The party said EVKS Elangovan was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks.

“He passed away today despite the best efforts of the medical staff,” the hospital said.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai described the passing of Elangovan as “a huge loss”. “He was an outspoken person and his death is an irreparable loss to his family and the Congress party, and to me personally,” Selvaperunthagai said.