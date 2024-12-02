Mumbai's cyber police have registered an FIR against a US-based man who allegedly claimed he could tamper with and hack the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), reported Indian Express on Sunday.

The case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Dakshin, Mumbai, after receiving a complaint from Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Office. The police's action came after a video went viral on social media. In the video, US-based Syed Shuja is seen allegedly making claims related to EVMs. In the video, the person claims that he could hack and tamper with EVMs by changing their frequency.

His claims have come after several political leaders alleged EVM hacking during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

In the video, the accused can be seen charging millions for EVM hacking. He also claimed that he had access to EVMs used in nearly 281 out of 288 constituencies in Maharashtra during state assembly elections.

Similar FIR against accused in 2019 elections According to Indian Express, Shuja Syed faced another FIR during the 2019 elections for making similar claims related to EVM hacking. Shuja Syed originally belongs to Kerala and is currently living in the US.

Chief Electoral Office Maharashtra rejected the claims made in the viral video. While sharing the link of the viral video on X, Chief Electoral Office Maharashtra, called the claims “false, baseless and unsubstantiated”.

“False Claim Regarding EVM: A video was shared by some Social media users where a person is making false, baseless and unsubstantiated claims to hack and tamper EVMs inMaharashtra elections by isolation of EVM frequency,” read a post by @ECISVEEP.