Promising to end the voting by EVM machine and make the Election Commission independent, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday alleged that the “EVM machine is a thief" and urged the people to check the VVPAT Slip and verify ballots after casting their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The National Conference Chief was addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief minister Champai Soren among other INDIA bloc leaders. Also Read | Adani Group to invest over ₹ 1.2 lakh crore across portfolio companies in FY25; 70% for renewable business Abdullah said,“Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and Manipur to Mumbai; this is our India. We have the power to vote, and we should take it as our responsibility to save this country." INDIA block partners have united to save the country, the NC chief added. Also Read | Electoral bonds data 2nd list: BSP says 'didn't receive donations' Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's first Bharat Jodo Yatra, the NC leader said," Yatra started from Kanniyakumari and ended in Kashmir. It was snowing in Kashmir and many of the members had never seen snow in their lives... This is our India..."

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday said it is not against the electronic voting machines but their manipulation. The grand old party demanded 100% counting of the VVPAT slips to ensure credibility of the voting system.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that the Congress was not demanding going back to paper ballots, but wanted 100% counting of the VVPAT slips so that voters' confidence is restored.

"During the INDIA alliance meeting held on December 19 2023, all parties discussed that we are not against EVMs but against electronic voting manipulation. We are not asking to go back to paper ballot, we just request 100 per cent counting and matching of VVPATs," Ramesh said.

"We are not against electronic voting machines but against their manipulation," he asserted.

