The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce directions on a clutch of petitions seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is scheduled to pronounce the directions on the plea in which order was reserved by the apex court on April 18.

NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) is one of the petitioners who have sought a reversal of the Election Commission's 2017 decision to replace the transparent glass on VVPAT machines with an opaque glass through which a voter can see the slip only when the light is on for seven seconds.

The ADR has sought to match the count in EVMs with votes that have been verifiably "recorded as cast" and to ensure the voter is able to verify through the VVPAT slip that his vote, as recorded on the paper slip, has been "counted as recorded".

In the previous hearing, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission argued that EVMs were standalone machines and could not be tampered with but the possibility of human error cannot be ruled out.

On April 16, the top court had deprecated criticism of EVMs and calls for reverting to ballot papers, saying the electoral process in India is a "humongous task" and attempts should not be made to "bring down the system".

About VVPAT

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly.

Opposition's INDIA bloc has also demanded 100% counting of VVPATs to increase public confidence in Electronic Voting Machines.

VVPATs were first introduced in he 2014 Lok Sabha elections and is basically a ballot-less vote verification system connected with the EVM.

The VVPAT generates a paper slip to be viewed by the voter and allows him/her to verify whether the vote was cast correctly on the EVM. The slip contains the name and symbol of the party they have voted for.

The machine also has a transparent window for the voter to see the printed slip. Eventually, the slip goes inside a sealed box of the machine. This can, however, be opened if there is a dispute.

