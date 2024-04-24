EVM-VVPAT verification case: Supreme Court to pronounce directions on pleas for cross-verification of votes
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on requests for full cross-verification of votes through EVMs and VVPAT. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will announce the directions following the reserved order on April 18.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce directions on a clutch of petitions seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).
