The government-appointed panel – set up by the road transport ministry to investigate cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire – is most likely to submit its report by June-end.

The expert committee was set up Union Transport Ministry following multiple incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in death and causing severe injuries to people.

"The expert committee (formed on battery standards and certification) is likely to submit it's report this month," the official told PTI.

ALSO READ: Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Mumbai, Tata Motors says detailed investigation underway

Earlier, reports arrived that the expert panel – formed by the government to look into the fire incidents involving electric vehicles (EVs) – will submit its report on 30 May.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on 21 April assured that any company found to be negligent will be penalised. He had said, "Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents."

"We have constituted an Expert Committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps," the Minister had added.

ALSO READ: EV standards are coming; are companies ready?

Apart from this, the Union Minister had warned that based on the findings of the reports, the Government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the EV fire incidences and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

With inputs from PTI.