EVs will be as affordable as petrol cars next year: Nitin Gadkari2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 07:14 AM IST
In India, almost 17 lakh EVs were registered in 2022, Nitin Gadkari said.
In India, almost 17 lakh EVs were registered in 2022, Nitin Gadkari said.
Electric vehicles (EVs) will become as affordable as petrol vehicles next year, Nitin Gadkari has said. The Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highway made the statement at an event on November 1 while declaring government plans on rejigging buses across the country.