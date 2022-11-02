EVs will be as affordable as petrol cars next year: Nitin Gadkari

The number of electric vehicles sold in India surged across all vehicle categories by 800%, according to Gadkari. In India, almost 17 lakh EVs were registered in 2022. There are 1.5 lakh transportation buses in India, of which 93% run on diesel and many are outdated and unfit. The government plans to convert all of these buses into electric ones in order to achieve the target of zero emissions, the Union Minister added.