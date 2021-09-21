E-way bill data shows steady economic activity in September

NEW DELHI : Daily average e-way bills generated in the first three weeks of September stayed steady compared with the levels seen in August, which was the highest since March. Data shows goods transportation has recovered from the impact of mobility curbs imposed during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Official data from GSTN, the company that processes tax returns, showed that on average, 2.12 million e-way bills or electronic permits were raised for goods transportation daily within and across states till 19 September, the same level seen in the month before.

E-way bill data give an early peek into the level of goods movement taking place in the economy which point to production and consumption trends. Stable e-way bill generation indicates supply chains functioning smoothly recovering from the regional mobility curbs. In August, manufacturing activities had expanded, though a notch below the level seen in July, as per the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index released at the beginning of this month.

Since August e-way bill generation was the highest since March, which was the highest ever, GST collection this month is expected to see a marginal improvement over what was collected in August. Taxes for sales achieved in a given month is collected in the subsequent month. The trend so far in September suggests the recovery in goods movement is holding up.

Central and state governments had collected ₹1.12 trillion in GST in August for transactions in July, a 30% improvement over the receipts in August 2020. For central and state governments, the only way to achieve revenue buoyancy at present is to improve tax collection efficiency given that raising tax rates is not easy. Last week, the GST Council decided to set up a ministerial panel that will look into recovering some of the tax base lost due to several rounds of rate cuts announced earlier in the GST regime.

