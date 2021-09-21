E-way bill data shows steady economic activity in September

Central and state governments had collected ₹1.12 trillion in GST in August for transactions in July, a 30% improvement over the receipts in August 2020. For central and state governments, the only way to achieve revenue buoyancy at present is to improve tax collection efficiency given that raising tax rates is not easy. Last week, the GST Council decided to set up a ministerial panel that will look into recovering some of the tax base lost due to several rounds of rate cuts announced earlier in the GST regime.

