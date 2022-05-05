E-way bill generation eases a notch in April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Data from GSTN, the company that processes GST returns showed that 75.2 million e-way bills were generated in April, slightly lower than the 78.1 million e-way bills raised in March. E-way bills generated in April is still the second highest since November 2020, for which data is readily available.
NEW DELHI :
Generation of e-way bills needed for goods shipment within and across states, eased a notch in April, suggesting that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection to be made this month could get a tad lower from the record high collections made in April.
Data from GSTN, the company that processes GST returns showed that 75.2 million e-way bills were generated in April, slightly lower than the 78.1 million e-way bills raised in March. E-way bills generated in April is still the second highest since November 2020, for which data is readily available. Businesses will pay GST for April transactions in May.
March had witnessed a spurt in e-way bills as companies pushed inventories at the end of the financial year to meet their targets, leading to a record ₹1.68 trillion in GST revenue collections. The revenue to be collected in May for the transactions in April, could reflect the slight moderation seen in e-way bill generation, which is taken by analysts as a high frequency indicator of economic activity.
While economic recovery and improved tax compliance have helped in boosting revenue collections in the recent past, it remains to be seen how the RBI’s increase of its main policy rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% to tame inflation will impact consumption. RBI had earlier flagged that private consumption’s share in gross domestic product is still a tad below pre-pandemic levels, going by FY22 estimates.
The S&P Global India manufacturing purchase managers’ index had shown earlier this month that the manufacturing industry in India had a strong start to FY23, posting a marked expansion in new orders and production. PMI is based on survey of 400 businesses, while e-way bill data is based on actual transactions.
Rising from 54 in March to 54.7 in April, the seasonally adjusted PMI highlighted a solid and faster improvement in operating conditions across the sector, according to S&P Global. Growth gathered momentum in the intermediate and capital goods segments, but there was a slowdown at consumer goods makers, it said at a statement on 2 May.
GST collections were less impacted during the second wave of the pandemic in the first half of FY22, compared to the impact of the first wave of the pandemic which had severely depressed revenues in first half of FY21. Revenue receipts saw a significant improvement in the latter half of FY22 as the economy recovered and the pent-up demand drove consumption. Experts also say that in addition to the anti-evasion measures taken by the tax authorities, a surge in commodity prices is also having an impact on GST revenue collections.
