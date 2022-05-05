E-way bill generation eases a notch in April

GST collections were less impacted during the second wave of the pandemic in the first half of FY22, compared to the impact of the first wave of the pandemic which had severely depressed revenues in first half of FY21. Revenue receipts saw a significant improvement in the latter half of FY22 as the economy recovered and the pent-up demand drove consumption. Experts also say that in addition to the anti-evasion measures taken by the tax authorities, a surge in commodity prices is also having an impact on GST revenue collections.