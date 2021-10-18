Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >E-way bill generation steady in first fortnight of October

E-way bill generation steady in first fortnight of October

Premium
GST authorities have in recent months tightened the tax credit rules, a factor that has aided GST revenue growth, 
1 min read . 07:42 PM IST Livemint

  • The daily average e-way bills generated upto 17 October stood at 2.17 million, against the daily average for the entire month of September of 2.26 million, data from GSTN showed 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Daily average e-way bills--electronic permits for goods transportation--generated in the first half of October stayed nearly steady compared to that of September, showed official data. 

NEW DELHI : Daily average e-way bills--electronic permits for goods transportation--generated in the first half of October stayed nearly steady compared to that of September, showed official data. 

The daily average e-way bills generated upto 17 October stood at 2.17 million, against the daily average for the entire month of September of 2.26 million, data from GSTN, the company that processes GST returns, showed on Monday. 

The daily average e-way bills generated upto 17 October stood at 2.17 million, against the daily average for the entire month of September of 2.26 million, data from GSTN, the company that processes GST returns, showed on Monday. 

The figures show that transportation of goods, a key economic indicator watched by analysts, is stabilizing around the current level after recovering from the trough seen in May this year when the second wave of the pandemic forced states to impose regional mobility curbs.  

The figures show that transportation of goods, a key economic indicator watched by analysts, is stabilizing around the current level after recovering from the trough seen in May this year when the second wave of the pandemic forced states to impose regional mobility curbs.  

GST revenue collection in October is expected to be an improvement over the 1.17 trillion collected in September, going by e-way bill data. However, matching the 1.41 trillion revenue collected in April, the highest ever monthly GST receipts by the central and state governments, would be a tall order.  

GST revenue collection in October is expected to be an improvement over the 1.17 trillion collected in September, going by e-way bill data. However, matching the 1.41 trillion revenue collected in April, the highest ever monthly GST receipts by the central and state governments, would be a tall order.  

GST authorities have in recent months tightened the tax credit rules, a factor that has aided GST revenue growth, along with the economic recovery and a surge in commodity prices. However, a boost in consumption on account of the festive season, could support revenue collection growth in coming months.  

GST authorities have in recent months tightened the tax credit rules, a factor that has aided GST revenue growth, along with the economic recovery and a surge in commodity prices. However, a boost in consumption on account of the festive season, could support revenue collection growth in coming months.  

The monthly economic report from the finance ministry for September released last week said that several indicators in August and September including power consumption, GST receipts, rail freight activity, e-way bills and highway toll collections showed the evidence of a broad-based economic recovery.  The government is banking on the festive season, along with sustained vaccination and well-timed policy steps such as offering incentives to new factories, to give it another booster shot to the economy. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

‘Blood, sweat and tears’: Harsh Goenka lauds Indian sta ...

Premium

RBI slaps ₹1 cr fine on SBI for non-compliance

Premium

WHO to consider granting EUL for Bharat Biotech's Covax ...

Premium

First children-friendly Covid vaccination centre comes ...

The monthly economic report from the finance ministry for September released last week said that several indicators in August and September including power consumption, GST receipts, rail freight activity, e-way bills and highway toll collections showed the evidence of a broad-based economic recovery.  The government is banking on the festive season, along with sustained vaccination and well-timed policy steps such as offering incentives to new factories, to give it another booster shot to the economy. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

‘Blood, sweat and tears’: Harsh Goenka lauds Indian sta ...

Premium

RBI slaps ₹1 cr fine on SBI for non-compliance

Premium

WHO to consider granting EUL for Bharat Biotech's Covax ...

Premium

First children-friendly Covid vaccination centre comes ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!