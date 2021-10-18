E-way bill generation steady in first fortnight of October

The monthly economic report from the finance ministry for September released last week said that several indicators in August and September including power consumption, GST receipts, rail freight activity, e-way bills and highway toll collections showed the evidence of a broad-based economic recovery. The government is banking on the festive season, along with sustained vaccination and well-timed policy steps such as offering incentives to new factories, to give it another booster shot to the economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}