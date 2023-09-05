E-way bills hit record 93.4 mn in Aug, signalling festive boost2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:56 PM IST
The high frequency indicator aligns with manufacturing PMI data for August which suggested strong demand and output growth in August.
NEW DELHI : Electronic permits for goods shipped within and across states shot up to an all-time high of 93.4 million in August, pointing to brisk economic activity which could boost Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue collections in September.
