E-way bill generation to be blocked from Aug 15 for GST return non-filers

Thus, after August 15, 2021, the system will check the status of returns filed in Form GSTR-3B or the statements filed in Form GST CMP-08 (for composition taxpayers filing quarterly returns) and restrict the generation of EWB in case of non-filers, it added.Any taxpayer who has not filed two or more returns in GSTR-3B up to June 2021, or has not filed 2 or more statements in GST CMP-08 for the quarters up to April to June 2021, will not be able to generate eway bill after August 15.