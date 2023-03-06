E-way bills for Feb show moderation

Quoting its February manufacturing purchase manager’s index figure, S&P Global had said earlier this month that India’s manufacturing industry sustained robust output growth halfway through the final fiscal quarter, but it was driven mainly by the domestic market. It pointed out a notable slowdown in the rate of international sales expansion of the 400 companies it surveyed. Although companies continued to scale up input purchases, capacity utilization was not under pressure, S&P said on 1 March while reporting the 20th consecutive month of production growth, with manufacturing PMI at 55.3 in February.

