The court said reservation as a traditional concept has different meanings and connotations and it is not just about financial empowerment but social and political empowerment. "It enables the disadvantaged class to be part of the apparatus of the government. So, the reservation has various other facets to it not just trying to improvise the economic situation...But, here is only one facet that is to improve the economic status of a man or a woman of general class. You could have done anything else. Why do you have to indulge in this reservation issue," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}