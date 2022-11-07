As the apex court on Monday upheld the central government’s take on 10 per cent job reservation to the people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section, it is time to understand all the details about the scheme and its beneficiaries.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that the EWS reservation doesn’t violate the spirit and principles of the constitution. Even though the policy was implemented years ago, there is still some confusion about the eligibility and benefit to the people belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.

Also Read: Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats in Delhi

EWS quota was implemented in 2019

PM Modi-led the government brought the EWS quota in 2019, by bringing103rd amendments to the Indian constitution. The provision of the EWS quota was added in clause 6 of Article 15 and Article 16 of the constitution. This clause provides reservation to the economically weaker general category given in educational institutions and jobs.

According to the amendment, this reservation can also be implemented by any educational institution, including private ones. However, minority educational institutions are exempted from the amendment.

Who is a prime beneficiary of EWS ?

Unlike reservations based on caste and class, the EWS quota provides reservations to the general category of financially weak people. The fact that a person belonging to a general category comes under EWS depends upon his or his family’s annual income. For a person to come under the EWS quota, his or his family’s income should be less than ₹8 lakh. Here, the source of income also includes agriculture, business, and other professions.

Mandatory condition on the property of EWS

There are certain mandatory conditions for people coming to EWS. A person under this category must have less than 5 acres of agricultural land. Along with this, his residential flat should not be 200 square metres or more. If a residential flat is more than 200 square metres, it should not come under the municipality.

Where is EWS reservation applicable?

EWS reservation provides relaxation in government jobs and in applying for admission to educational institutions. There will be a 10 per cent reservation under the EWS quota for admission to educational institutions and government jobs.

Proof for EWS

For a person to prove that he belongs to EWS of the society, he needs to have an 'Income and Asset Certificate' to claim reservation. Notably, the certificate needs to be issued only by gazetted officers of the rank of Tehsildar or above. This income certificate will be valid for a year. EWS beneficiaries have to renew their certificates every year.