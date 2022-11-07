EWS reservation: Know eligibility and benefits in detail

Who is a prime beneficiary of EWS ?

Unlike reservations based on caste and class, the EWS quota provides reservations to the general category of financially weak people. The fact that a person belonging to a general category comes under EWS depends upon his or his family’s annual income. For a person to come under the EWS quota, his or his family’s income should be less than ₹8 lakh. Here, the source of income also includes agriculture, business, and other professions.