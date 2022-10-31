Ex BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, shares pic on social media

Ex BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, shares pic on social media1 min read . 03:36 PM IST
- Grover said that he lost weight with discipline and determination.
Former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has lost more weight in recent times, and to prove it, he has shared an update on Instagram with a photograph.
Grover -- who has been on a weight-loss journey since he found fame as a judge in the business reality show Shark Tank India -- said that he lost weight with discipline and determination. He had been outspoken earlier how struggled trying to stay healthy.
Earlier in June too, Grover had shared another weight-loss update and credited it to "eating healthy and walking miles".
The Shark Tank judge dedicated snacking time in the evening is now dedicated to working out in the gym. "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it.... I used to go out for gol gappes at 6pm. Now I workout at that time," Moneycontrol quoted him saying in an interview.
