Ex-DU Prof GN Saibaba acquitted of Maoist links charge: A timeline

Ex-DU Prof GN Saibaba acquitted of Maoist links charge: A timeline3 min read . 03:19 PM IST
- Along with him, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court acquitted co-accused Mahesh Tikri, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, and Vijay Tikri.
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on 14 October acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. The bench also ordered his immediate release from jail.
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on 14 October acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. The bench also ordered his immediate release from jail.
The bench, comprising of Justice Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare, in their order first allowed the appeal filed by GN Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment.
The bench, comprising of Justice Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare, in their order first allowed the appeal filed by GN Saibaba challenging a 2017 order of the trial court convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment.
The wheelchair-bound expelled professor is currently lodged at the Nagpur central prison and will be released soon.
The wheelchair-bound expelled professor is currently lodged at the Nagpur central prison and will be released soon.
Along with him, the Nagpur bench acquitted co-accused Mahesh Tikri, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, and Vijay Tikri. However, the sixth accused in the case, Pandu Narote died as a result of jail authorities negligence.
Along with him, the Nagpur bench acquitted co-accused Mahesh Tikri, Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, and Vijay Tikri. However, the sixth accused in the case, Pandu Narote died as a result of jail authorities negligence.
2009: The wheelchair-bound expelled professor was a prominent voice in the campaign against Operation Green Hunt.
2009: The wheelchair-bound expelled professor was a prominent voice in the campaign against Operation Green Hunt.
4 September, 2013: Warrant sought by police from Magistrate court to conduct a search at the house of G N Saibaba, pursuant to revelations made by accused Mishra and Sanglikar during interrogation.
4 September, 2013: Warrant sought by police from Magistrate court to conduct a search at the house of G N Saibaba, pursuant to revelations made by accused Mishra and Sanglikar during interrogation.
7 September, 2013: Search warrant issued by Magistrate court.
7 September, 2013: Search warrant issued by Magistrate court.
9 September, 2013: Police conduct a search at Saibaba's residence in Delhi.
9 September, 2013: Police conduct a search at Saibaba's residence in Delhi.
15 February, 2014: Sanction to prosecute the five arrested accused under the provisions of the UAPA granted by the sanctioning authority.
15 February, 2014: Sanction to prosecute the five arrested accused under the provisions of the UAPA granted by the sanctioning authority.
16 February, 2014: Final report/charge-sheet submitted by police before Magistrate court.
16 February, 2014: Final report/charge-sheet submitted by police before Magistrate court.
26 February, 2014: Magistrate court commits the case to sessions court, as offences are sessions triable.
26 February, 2014: Magistrate court commits the case to sessions court, as offences are sessions triable.
26 February, 2014: Police obtain an arrest warrant to arrest Saibaba, but fail to arrest "due to sympathisers".
26 February, 2014: Police obtain an arrest warrant to arrest Saibaba, but fail to arrest "due to sympathisers".
9 May 2014: Was arrested for Maoist links.
9 May 2014: Was arrested for Maoist links.
June 2015: Granted bail by Bombay High Court on medical grounds.
June 2015: Granted bail by Bombay High Court on medical grounds.
July 2015: Was released in July 2015.
July 2015: Was released in July 2015.
14 December 2015: Was sent back to jail.
14 December 2015: Was sent back to jail.
April 2016: Released again after Supreme Court granted him bail.
April 2016: Released again after Supreme Court granted him bail.
3 March 2017: Sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code for connections with the banned Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). Saibaba denied the charge that organisation he ran was a front for CPI-Maoist.
3 March 2017: Sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UAPA and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code for connections with the banned Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). Saibaba denied the charge that organisation he ran was a front for CPI-Maoist.
29 March, 2017: Saibaba and others file appeal against conviction and the sentence in Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.
29 March, 2017: Saibaba and others file appeal against conviction and the sentence in Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.
29 March 2017: Maoist called for "Bharat Bandh" to protest against GN Saibaba's life imprisonment with banners and pamphlets distributed by the CPI-Maoist at Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh region.
29 March 2017: Maoist called for "Bharat Bandh" to protest against GN Saibaba's life imprisonment with banners and pamphlets distributed by the CPI-Maoist at Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh region.
30 April 2020: Citing his “seriously deteriorating" health condition, a panel of experts with the United Nations OHCHR called on the Indian government urging the authorities to immediately release GN Saibaba.
30 April 2020: Citing his “seriously deteriorating" health condition, a panel of experts with the United Nations OHCHR called on the Indian government urging the authorities to immediately release GN Saibaba.
28 July 2020: The Bombay High Court rejected Saibaba's 45-day medical bail petition.
28 July 2020: The Bombay High Court rejected Saibaba's 45-day medical bail petition.
22 October 2020: Saibaba called off his hunger strike after his demands were accepted by the jail authorities.
22 October 2020: Saibaba called off his hunger strike after his demands were accepted by the jail authorities.
April 2021: Was terminated from Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University.
April 2021: Was terminated from Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University.
14 October 2022: Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case.
14 October 2022: Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.