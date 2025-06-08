Ex J&K Governor Satypal Malik admitted to ICU, says he plans to ‘reveal truth’ in lengthy X post

Ailing former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) governor Satyapal Malik has shared on social media updates about his health and also attacked the Modi government for not investigating the Pulwama terrpr attack till date.

Malik alleged that the government is trying to trap him in a false chargesheet by threatening him with the CBI.

He also said that during his tenure as J&K governor, he was offered bribes of ₹150 crore, which he refused and continued to work honestly like his political guru, late farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.

In a post on social media platform X, Satyapal Malik said: “Hello friends. I have been admitted to the hospital for the last one month and am suffering from kidney problems. I was fine since the day before yesterday morning but today again I had to be shifted to the ICU. My condition is becoming very serious. Whether I live or not, I want to tell the truth to my countrymen. When I was on the post of Governor, I was offered bribes of Rs. 150-150 crores, but I continued to work honestly like my political guru, farmer messiah late Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and he could never shake my integrity.”

Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on May 11 and is currently on dialysis.

On Farmers’ Movement The former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik further said: “When I was the Governor, the farmers' movement was also going on. I raised the demands of the farmers while holding the post without any political greed.”

Farmers in India protested primarily to demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, ensuring stable and fair income amid market fluctuations.

They also sought complete loan forgiveness and fulfillment of government promises made during earlier protests, including doubling their incomes and protection against exploitation by large corporations.

On May 23, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had visited ailing former J&K governor Satyapal Malik at RML Hospital.

