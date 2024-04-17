Ex Jet Airways CEO counters Anand Mahindra ‘Not Mumbai’ remark on Dubai rains: ‘Would people in snowy Oslo mock Bombay?’
The massive rainfall in Dubai, that brought life to a halt in the city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been making headlines. Amid intense debates on a probable cloud seeding project gone wrong situation among experts, Anand Mahindra had in a tweet compared the situation in the emirate to India's Mumbai. The comment was called out by former Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor.