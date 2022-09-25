Ex Karnataka CM S M Krishna put on respiratory support1 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Ex-CM of Karnataka S M Krishna was admitted to hospital with respiratory infection.
S M Krishna, the former chief minister of Karnataka, was brought to a private hospital on September 25 with an acute respiratory illness. Krishna is only receiving minimal respiratory support, according to the hospital.