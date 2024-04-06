Ex-AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar seeks removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM in high court
Sandeep Kumar has said after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi, Kejriwal has incurred an ‘incapacity’ to carry out the chief minister's functions under the Constitution
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of arrested party leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister of the national capital.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message