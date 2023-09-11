The second day of the G20 Summit began on a controversial note with Opposition leaders raging over waterlogging at the venue. Members of the Congress, AAP and TMC were among the many politicians and critics that shared videos from Bharat Mandapam (as the newly inaugurated building is known) to underscore their point, eventually prompting a fact check from the Centre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of G20 Summit. This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at venue presently," PIB tweeted from its official fact-checking handle.

According to an update shared by Raj Niwas officials on Sunday, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had activated the rain contingency plan as it began to pour during the dinner for G20 leaders hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

ALSO READ: Amidst many fault lines, India has pulled off a superb G20 Summit "For waterlogging that occurred at certain sites prone to flooding, pumps were immediately put into action. The water was drained within 15 minutes during the night. Similarly, potted plants that tumbled due to the impact of rain and wind were replaced immediately and incidents of trees falling in the NDMC area was addressed," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Opposition leaders meanwhile lashed out at the Central government over the now viral clips from the venue.

"Hollow development exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20. ₹ 2,700 crore was spent. It was lost in one rain..." tweeted the Congress.