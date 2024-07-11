Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation, age relaxations in central forces amid row over compensation to Ajay Kumar’s family

Amid an ongoing row over the Agniveer scheme with opposition questioning compensation to the family of slain Ajay Kumar, the Central forces will implement a 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in vacancies.

The development comes even as Rahul Gandhi targeting the government over the compensation to martyrs and the Congress party demanding "white paper" on the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment.

CISF Director General Nina Singh and BSF chief Nitin Agrawal on Thursday said 10 per cent posts of constables will be reserved in their respective forces for former Avengers, in line with a decision by the Union Home Ministry, reported PTI.

"The Union Home Ministry has taken an important decision regarding the recruitment of ex-Agniveers. Accordingly, the CISF is also preparing the process of the recruitment of an ex-Agniveer," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and claimed that an anti-Agniveer campaign by Rahul Gandhi and 'tukde tukde' gang is going on... "These people want to discredit Agniveer and mislead the youth. No scheme like Agniveer was brought so far. Agniveer is the best scheme," said Singh.

CRPF director says Central Reserve Police Force Director General Anish Dayal said that they have made all the preparations to induct ex-Agniveers in CRPF.

“The recruitment rules have also been amended for this. The first batch of Agniveers will be given an age relaxation for five years. They will also be given 10 per cent reservation, and they will also be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).”

Relaxation CISF Director General Nina Singh told DD that in physical tests also, they will be given exemption along with the relaxation on the age. "In the first year, the age relaxation is for five five years and in the subsequent year, the age relaxation will be three years," PTI quoted Singh telling DD News.

She added that ex-Agniveer will be able to take advantage of this and the CISF will ensure that.

Agnipath scheme — The Central government rolled-out Agnipath recruitment scheme in June 2022

— The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years.

— Various central government agencies and departments have already announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.

'Benifit for BSF' Border Security Force (BSF) director general Nitin Agrawal said that recruiting former Agniveers with four years' experience will benefit BSF.