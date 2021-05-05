The Supreme Court on Wednesday recommended that the Centre should look to Mumbai and take note from the Bombay Municipal Corporation as the civic body had done a good job in managing oxygen supplies.

"Bombay Municipal Corporation has done some remarkable work and not disrespecting Delhi but we can maybe see what was done by BMC. Maharashtra is also an oxygen supply state," Justice Chandrachud said.

The top court also asked the Centre to maintain transparency on the ongoing oxygen supply crisis in Delhi and keep citizens informed.

The SC asked the Centre to comply with the court's orders of supplying 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily from 3 May as the "pandemic in Delhi is at a very critical stage".

The apex court also sought to know the plans to achieve the target. "Tell us how much oxygen you have allocated to Delhi in the last three days," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court, "It is our submission that if Delhi gets 500 MT of oxygen, they will be able to manage."

'Give Delhi full oxygen quota'

However, Justice Chandrachud asked, "We had passed orders for 700 metric tonnes...we can review it later...we are answerable to the citizens of Delhi...which is the best way to ensure 700 tonnes to Delhi?"

The Centre said, "We are in the process of increasing Delhi's oxygen to 700 MT. Yesterday we reached 585 MT. The allotted quantity was 590 MT. We stretched ourselves and reached 585 MT somehow."

"We are also in Delhi. We are helpless and have been on phone. We can imagine what citizens are going through," Justice Chandrachud added.

He added, "Between today and Monday you need to tell us what modalities you are going to follow to reach the figure of 700 MT for Delhi."

Delhi HC's show-cause notice to Centre

The Delhi HC had on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to the government as to why contempt should not be initiated against it for failing to comply with the order on supply of oxygen to the Capital for treating Covid-19 patients.

"You can put your head in sand like an ostrich, we will not," the court had told the Centre.

More than 40 people have died in Delhi as hospitals have run out of oxygen and have been flagging the shortage for the last few days.

An SC bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising MR Shah today heard the Centre's appeal against the Delhi High Court's Tuesday order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance with the directions on supply of oxygen in Delhi hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

"Putting officers in jail is not going to bring oxygen to the city, let us ensure lives are saved," said the SC bench.

Meanwhile, the top court has put on hold Delhi High Court's contempt notice to Centre. The court wants a plan for oxygen supply to Delhi by 10:30 am tomorrow.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.