'Exams must be more secure': President Murmu on paper leak reforms | Key takeaways from her I-Day eve address

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is undertaking comprehensive reforms in public examinations to curb paper leaks and the use of unfair means, while making the system more transparent, secure and trustworthy for students.

Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day, Murmu described students as the "architects of India's future" and said safeguarding their present and future required collective efforts, according to PTI.

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"Public examinations become gateways to opportunities for our students. The government is undertaking comprehensive steps to reform these examinations," she said.

"The objectives of these reforms are to completely curb the use of unfair means in public examinations, make the examination system more transparent, more secure, and more trustworthy for the youth," she added.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of recent student-led protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding systemic reforms, speedy investigations and strict action against those responsible.

Murmu highlights youth, startup ecosystem The President also highlighted the growing participation of young Indians in entrepreneurship, saying many youths were choosing self-employment and job creation over conventional employment.

"Many of our youth are embracing the culture of job creation as they pursue the path of self-employment," Murmu said, adding that young entrepreneurs had contributed to the growth of India's startup ecosystem.

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She said global enterprises were impressed by the talent and dedication of Indian youth and were entrusting them with leadership roles.

Murmu also highlighted the role of sports in youth development, saying the government was developing a sports ecosystem under the Khelo India programme from the grassroots to the national level.

She said 65% of India's population is below the age of 35 and described the country's youth as its "most valuable asset".

The President also cited a recent successful space rocket launch led by a team with an average age of 28 years as an example of India's youth power.

Also Read | President Murmu gives assent to Bill making insult to Vande Mataram a crime

Murmu praises armed forces, highlights Operation Sindoor Murmu also praised the armed forces and referred to Operation Sindoor as an example of India's capability to conduct precision counter-terror operations.

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"On the 26th of July, we observed Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, on the 7th of May, we commemorated the completion of one year since the launch of Operation Sindoor. We remembered the unmatched valour of our Armed Forces," she said.

She said the operation demonstrated the ability of the armed forces to act with precision and sent a clear message to terrorists and their supporters that they would face consequences regardless of where they hid.

The President also described India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan as a "decisive step" in the national interest, particularly for farmers.

President calls Naxal-free India a major achievement On internal security, Murmu described making India free of Naxalism as a major national achievement after decades of struggle.

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"For decades, Naxalism posed a serious challenge to the nation. Making India Naxal free is a major achievement," she said.

She pointed to development and greater participation in areas previously affected by Naxalism, including initiatives such as the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum festival.

'India remains fastest-growing major economy' On the economy, the President said India was moving steadily towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 despite global warfare and instability.

She said India's economy was continuing to grow at a pace more than twice the projected global average.

"Even in such trying circumstances, our economy is moving ahead as the fastest growing major economy in the world," she said.

Murmu also highlighted the impact of inclusive development, saying more than 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty over the past decade.

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She said nearly 59 crore people had joined the banking system through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, including more than 32 crore women, while free ration programmes were providing food security to more than 80 crore people.

The President also said India accounts for more than half of the world's real-time digital transactions.

Women's empowerment remains key focus Murmu highlighted women's participation in India's development, saying the initial target of creating three crore Lakhpati Didis had been achieved and the government was now working towards creating three crore more.

She also cited the achievements of women in education, agriculture, defence and sports.

"In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, women won 8 out of India's total tally of 13 gold medals," she said.

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The President also referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, enacted in 2023, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative assemblies.

Murmu stresses environment, senior care and inclusive growth The President said India was making progress on sustainable development and had achieved several Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 ahead of schedule.

She urged citizens to protect nature and human values, referring to initiatives such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Lifestyle for Environment.

Murmu also highlighted the country's ageing population, saying around six crore senior citizens aged 70 and above can now access free healthcare services of up to ₹5 lakh per year under government initiatives.

She called for society to remain sensitive towards senior citizens and uphold their dignity.

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The President also said Sarnath had been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List this year, following the listing of 12 Maratha military forts last year.

On India's global role, she said peace, dialogue, cooperation and the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" remained the foundation of India's foreign policy. She also reiterated India's commitment to a rules-based international order and greater representation for the global community in the United Nations and other multilateral institutions.

Paying tribute to freedom fighters and national leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Murmu also remembered those who lost their lives or were displaced during Partition.

She concluded by invoking Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao's words that a nation comprises its people, and urged citizens to contribute towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

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About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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