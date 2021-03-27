Exams will be conducted as per schedule with Covid measures: Andhra Pradesh min

"Vice-chancellors and registrars of universities should focus on implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the Covid pandemic as ordered by the Chief Minister. More than 100 students in a private college in Rajahmundry are affected by COVID. In order to prevent such things, SOP should be set up in every school and college. Students should be given masks, thermal screening should be made compulsory. All precautions must be taken to identify Corona-affected students at the primary level itself," the minister said.