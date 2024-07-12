Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in attempt to murder case

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was booked in connection with an attempted murder case on Friday. The development came in the wake of a complaint lodged by ruling party MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju. The state police have also booked two senior IPS officers and two retired officials on the basis of the complaint.

"Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others," an official told PTI.

The police also booked senior IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu as well as retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati. Kumar had been heading the CID in 2021 while Sitaramanjaneyulu led the Intelligence wing. Meanwhile Paul served as ASP CID while Reddy helmed the Andhra Pradesh government.

The TDP lawmaker had been arrested amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and allegedly faced “custodial torture”. Raju filed a complaint against Reddy and other officials on June 10 claiming that he had been nabbed without due process and “unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle”.

“A false case was registered against me by the CB-CID of the Andhra Pradesh government. I was arrested without due process on May 14…including the absence of a medical examination or adherence to proper legal procedures. I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night. I was kept in the CB-CID office, Guntur from 9:30 pm onwards. I was not given my medicine despite having had an open heart bypass surgery,” the former YSRCP MP from Narasapuram wrote in the complaint.

He said that he had also faced death threats for “criticising the chief minister”.

(With inputs from agencies)

12 Jul 2024, 04:11 PM IST
