Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 15:25:18
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 908.45 9.44%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 4.22%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,163.80 3.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,573.25 2.77%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 336.90 8.71%
Business News/ News / India/  Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal gets life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan ISI
BackBack

Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal gets life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan ISI

Livemint

A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency

The 2018 case shook the entire country as it was first spying case involving Brahmos Aerospace (AFP)Premium
The 2018 case shook the entire country as it was first spying case involving Brahmos Aerospace (AFP)

A court in Nagpur on Monday convicted ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal and handed him life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. He was convicted under the sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and was also fined with 3,000. A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency. 

Brahmos Aerospace is working in partnership with a Russian company to build India's supersonic cruise missile with capability of launching from land, air and sea. 

Nishant Agarwal shared sensitive information about the supersonic missile technology to Pakistan-based handlers of ISI. The communication was conducted through social media platform Facebook accounts named Neha Sharma and Pooja Ranjan. 

The investigative agencies informed that Nishant Agarwal became a easy target on the internet due to his casual approach and reckless attitude. He allowed himself to be influenced by Pakistan-based handlers and shared sensitive information about the Brahmos missile. 

 

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Jun 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue