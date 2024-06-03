Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal gets life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan ISI
A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency
A court in Nagpur on Monday convicted ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal and handed him life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. He was convicted under the sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and was also fined with ₹3,000. A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency.