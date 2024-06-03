A court in Nagpur on Monday convicted ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal and handed him life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. He was convicted under the sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and was also fined with ₹3,000. A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brahmos Aerospace is working in partnership with a Russian company to build India's supersonic cruise missile with capability of launching from land, air and sea.

Nishant Agarwal shared sensitive information about the supersonic missile technology to Pakistan-based handlers of ISI. The communication was conducted through social media platform Facebook accounts named Neha Sharma and Pooja Ranjan.

The investigative agencies informed that Nishant Agarwal became a easy target on the internet due to his casual approach and reckless attitude. He allowed himself to be influenced by Pakistan-based handlers and shared sensitive information about the Brahmos missile.

