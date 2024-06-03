Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal gets life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan ISI

  • A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency

The 2018 case shook the entire country as it was first spying case involving Brahmos Aerospace

A court in Nagpur on Monday convicted ex-Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal and handed him life imprisonment for spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. He was convicted under the sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and was also fined with 3,000. A senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, Nishant Agarwal was arrested in 2018 for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's agency.

Brahmos Aerospace is working in partnership with a Russian company to build India's supersonic cruise missile with capability of launching from land, air and sea.

Nishant Agarwal shared sensitive information about the supersonic missile technology to Pakistan-based handlers of ISI. The communication was conducted through social media platform Facebook accounts named Neha Sharma and Pooja Ranjan.

The investigative agencies informed that Nishant Agarwal became a easy target on the internet due to his casual approach and reckless attitude. He allowed himself to be influenced by Pakistan-based handlers and shared sensitive information about the Brahmos missile.

