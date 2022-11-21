Ex-bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new election commissioner1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 10:31 AM IST
Arun Goel has been appointed to the post of election commissioner on Saturday, November 19.
Former Bureaucrat Arun Goel assumed the office of election commissioner of India today, Monday, after being appointed to the post on November 19. The post of one election commissioner in the three-member commission has been lying vacant since May when Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner.