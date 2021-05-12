Ex-CBI officer who probed Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, dies of COVID

According to Dr Shanmugavel, his son-in-law, Ragothaman's mortal remains will be taken to their native Ulundurpet in Villupuram district for the last rites. Ragothaman was the CIO in the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the killing of former Prime Minister Gandhi on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, near here, during an election rally, by a female LTTE suicide bomber which sent gloal shockwaves.