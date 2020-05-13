Except for modest MSME package, disappointed with FM's measures: Chidambaram

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a series of liquidity measures to prop up the economy amid the pandemic, which senior Congress leader and former FM P. Chidambaram said "is a cruel blow to those who toil every day".

"There is nothing in, what FM said, for lakhs of poor, hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes. This is a cruel blow to those who toil every day," he said.

"Except for modest MSME package, we are disappointed with announcements made by FM," he said while referring to the announcement of collateral-free automatic loans worth ₹3 lakh crore for small businesses.

"This government is a prisoner of its own ignorance and fears," he further said while speaking on FM's economic package.

"Centre has announced ₹3.6 lakh crore in the ₹20-lakh crore package; where is the rest of ₹16.4 lakh crore," asked Chidambaram while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday of a stimulus package totalling ₹20 lakh crore to rescue the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus.

"Government must spend more, borrow more, and allow states to borrow more, but it is not willing to do so," said Chidambaram.

He also said that a wrong precedent is being set by BJP-ruled states to bring labour law changes to attract foreign firms disenchanted by China.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chidambaram had mocked the prime minister's announcement of a ₹20 lakh crore financial package as a "headline and blank page", and said he was looking forward to the finance minister filling the blank page.

Share Via