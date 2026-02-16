‘Exchanged views on a wide range of issues': PM Modi meets Grand Mufti of India

Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday as the two held discussions on wide-ranging issues.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had "a very good interaction with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Sahab, Grand Mufti of India. We exchanged views on a wide range of issues".

"His efforts," the prime minister noted, "to further social harmony, brotherhood and improve education are noteworthy".

The prime minister also shared photographs of the meeting.

Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad is the 10th and current Grand Mufti of India, appointed in February 2019. As a prominent Sunni scholar from Kerala, he leads the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama.