Excise dept asks DMRC to change norm of carrying 2 liquor bottles in metro to 11 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
According to the Excise Act, only one sealed bottle of liquor like rum, vodka and whisky could be carried from one state to another
After Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) allowed commuters to carry two sealed liquor bottles in the metro trains, the Delhi government’s excise department has sought it to be changed as per the excise law.
