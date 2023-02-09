Excise dept officials inspect Adani Group company warehouse in Himachal Pradesh
The officials were apparently investigating possible GST violations by the company, a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani conglomerate and Singapore-based Wilmar.
The Excise and Taxation Department of Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government on 9 February inspected stocks at Adani Wilmar Ltd in Parwanoo town of Solan district, said the officials.
