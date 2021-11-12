The Centre's latest cut in excise duty has irked the petrol pump owners in Haryana as a result they have called for a strike on November 15. According to the Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association, the cut in excise duties on both petrol and diesel has led to tremendous financial loss. Therefore the association said they will orchestrate a 24-hour protest from 6 am of November 15 to 6 am of November 16.

Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association's senior state vice president, Palwinder Singh has urged the government to increase their commission and reimburse losses after the sudden cut in excise duty.

"We demand the government to hike our commission and reimburse losses suffered due to a sudden cut in excise duty," Singh said.

Anil Kumar, State president of petroleum dealers association said, "We have been writing to the Haryana government about our concern but they are not responding to us."

Kumar said they will hold the strike if the government will not listen to their demands, "We will neither buy nor purchase oil," he added.

In a major move, the Centre on November 3 slashed the excise duty on petrol by ₹5 and on diesel by ₹10. Following the Centre's suit, many other states have also announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel. Haryana reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹12 per litre last week.

