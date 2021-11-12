The Centre's latest cut in excise duty has irked the petrol pump owners in Haryana as a result they have called for a strike on November 15. According to the Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association, the cut in excise duties on both petrol and diesel has led to tremendous financial loss. Therefore the association said they will orchestrate a 24-hour protest from 6 am of November 15 to 6 am of November 16.

