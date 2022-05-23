ICRA in its research note said the revenue loss to the Centre in the rest of FY2023 from the recently announced excise duty cut is estimated at ₹860 billion. While this, along with the lower-than-budgeted transfer of the RBI’s surplus and the need for additional spending on food and fertilizer subsidies, will impart upside risks to the fiscal deficit, a large part of this would be offset by higher taxes on account of a low growth embedded in the FY2023 BE for taxes and the low nominal GDP growth assumption.

