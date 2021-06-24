Excise duty helps fill Centre’s fiscal gap

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik last month urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to share the proceeds of all the cess it collects, with states. Although states are free to increase the value-added tax on petrol and diesel as these are outside the GST, in reality they are not in a position to do so because the price to the consumer inclusive of central and state taxes is already high. Neither the Centre, nor the states are taking the lead in cutting the tax on auto fuel as it might open up the room for the other to step up their taxes further.