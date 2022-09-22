Excise duty on liquor up by 15% in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the existing excise duty by 15% on all types of hard liquor.
The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu had decided that the rates of excise duty in respect of military or paramilitary units shall be 50% of the rates of excise duty fixed to be paid before the import or removal from the manufacturer.
Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to increase the existing excise duty by 15% on all types of hard liquor including Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and bottled-in original products, according to the news agency PTI.
In addition to this, the state government had also reviewed the ongoing practice of resolving the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border conflict and decided to amicably resolve the matter at the earliest.
It has also given a nod to the proposal of taking over the DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development (DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for BRSD) established under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology at Kimin by the state government along with infrastructure and existing manpower with effect from October 1 this year.
As per PTI reports, the Centre of Excellence has been established with support from the department of biotechnology under the union ministry of science and technology. It has taken over for a period of five years during which the Centre will work towards self-sustenance.
Further, the cabinet was briefed on four key agendas on the 28 action points, cent percent of saturation of 13 centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), Mission Amrit Sarovar, and PM Gati Shakti.
During the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh government also laid emphasis on the use of drone technology and improving the state’s intelligence.
Among these topics, the cabinet was also briefed about the implementation status of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with a special focus on skill development programs for the young generation.
It was also briefed about the saturation status of 13 centrally sponsored schemes, the status of Mission Amrit Sarovar, PM Gati Shakti scheme, leak of question paper for the assistant engineer (civil) examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.
