Petrol pump workers wear protective suit on duty during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (ANI)
Excise duty on petrol up by 10, diesel by 13 a litre

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2020, 11:39 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Additional excise duty on petrol has been raised by 8 and special additional excise duty on it 2 a litre to give effect to a 10 a litre increase on petrol
  • The government has in the past raised excise duty on petrol and diesel many times to take advantage of the lower oil prices

NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday raised the excise duty on petrol by a steep 10 a litre and diesel by 13 a litre to mobilise revenue collections taking advantage of the prevailing low global oil prices.

Two separate official notifications said that additional excise duty on petrol has been raised by 8 and special additional excise duty on it 2 a litre to give effect to a 10 a litre increase on petrol. In the case of diesel, additional excise duty has been raised by 8 and special additional excise duty by 5. The changes are effective from Wednesday.

A government official said that retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will, however, not change on account of this increase in duties due to the decline in global oil prices. Therefore, it will have no impact on the consumer, said the official. The government has in the past raised excise duty on petrol and diesel many times to take advantage of the lower oil prices.

“The revenue generated from these duties shall be used for infrastructure and other developmental item of expenditure," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

