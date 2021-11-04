Excise duty relief on petrol, diesel to cost 45,000 cr to exchequer: Nomura

The central government on Wednesday announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹10 per litre on the eve of Diwali. The move only partly reverses the hike in duties in 2020 by ₹13 per litre for petrol and ₹16 per litre on diesel, following a steep drop in oil prices, and comes on the heels of higher crude prices pushing retail prices to record highs, it said.