Excise duty benefits expanded for ethanol blends, vegetable oils

Excise duty benefits expanded for ethanol blends, vegetable oils2 min read . 01:26 PM IST
The government has expanded the excise duty exemption for biofuels to encourage the blending of higher proportions of ethanol and components of vegetable oil with gasoline and diesel, it said in an order on Tuesday.
The tax exemption will be applicable to an ethanol portion of 12%-15% blended with gasoline, up from 10% previously. For diesel, the exemption will apply to a 20% portion of alkyl esters of long chain fatty acids obtained from vegetable oils, as per the government release.
India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, followed by a nationwide roll out from 2025/26.
The country has achieved the target of 10% ethanol blending in petrol five months ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month, which is up from 1.5% in 2014, he said. 20% ethanol blended petrol may be available at select petrol pumps in the country ahead of the April 2023 target, as per Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas.
The Centre has been promoting the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme with the aim of enhancing energy security, reducing import dependency on fuel, saving foreign exchange, addressing environmental issues and giving a boost to agriculture. The ‘National Policy on Biofuels’ notified by the government in 2018 envisaged an indicative target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030.
India is the world's third biggest oil importer and relies on foreign suppliers to meet more than 80% of its demand, and has been particularly keen to rein in its oil import bill since the conflict in Ukraine spurred a surge in global crude prices. Oil remains more than 40% higher this year after being boosted by the war in Ukraine, which triggered a wave of sanctions on Russian flows.
