Excise on petrol, diesel shows sharp growth even as overall tax receipts slump

New Delhi: The central government’s receipts from excise duty, the bulk of which comes from petrol, diesel and crude oil, has shown a sharp 40% year-on-year jump in the first seven months of the current fiscal, even as the covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession brought down overall tax receipts by 16%.

Centre’s receipts from excise duty stood at ₹1.6 trillion in the April-October period, markedly above ₹1.14 trillion collected in the same time a year ago, data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed.

In the same period, receipts from corporate tax, personal income tax, GST and the cess collected from items in the 28% GST showed a contraction that ranged from 17-37% from the year ago levels reflecting the loss of incomes and a demand slump in the economy.

The sharp fall in global oil prices earlier this year had offered the government an unexpected revenue source prompting increases in the taxes on petrol and diesel. Since March, the government had in two tranches raised the special additional excise duty and the additional excise duty on petrol and diesel collected as road and infrastructure cess, leading to an increase of ₹13 on petrol and ₹16 on diesel per litre.

The tax increases, when they were announced, did not lead to a rise in retail price but it denied the benefit of low global fuel prices to consumers. Oil price, however, clawed back with economic activity picking up pace. Crude price, which was at a monthly average of $19.9 a barrel in April, has now gone up to around $48 a barrel on Monday.

The elevated level of energy taxes during a recession while policy makers are attempting a manufacturing led recovery indicates the limited alternative revenue raising means available to the government. With overall tax receipts staying below year-ago levels and stake sale in state-run companies not having taken off during the pandemic, the Centre has already re-prioritised its spending for the current year and scaled up borrowing.

Petrol price is currently ruling in the range of ₹83-90 a litre in metro cities and diesel in the range of ₹73-80 a litre. India follows a market linked pricing regime called trade parity pricing for petrol and diesel and there is no subsidy. (ends)

