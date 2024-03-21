Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 21 March has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case. The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will be hearing the matter today morning. Till now, ED has issued nine summons to Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

Yesterday during the hearing in Delhi HC, the CM's lawyers stated that they have apprehension that ED will arrest him and he is ready to appear if he is given protection. Delhi HC also sought ED's stand on the AAP leader's plea challenging the summonses issues against him.

Speaking on Kejriwal's fresh plea in Delhi HC, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "The Delhi CM is again evading the ED's summon. (Arvind Kejriwal) Why are you running from the government, only you know that. You are disrespecting the law. You are not above the law. Kindly respect the law & order. The way you are running away clearly shows that you are hiding something."

The Delhi excise poliy case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Currently, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. On 19 March, Singh took oath as Rajya Sabha MP for 2nd term.

Coming back to the case, Delhi CM Arivnd Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them, in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

