Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves fresh plea in Delhi HC, seeks ‘no coercive action against him’
The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter this morning. The Enforcement Directorate has issued 9 summons to him in the Excise case till now.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 21 March has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case. The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will be hearing the matter today morning. Till now, ED has issued nine summons to Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.