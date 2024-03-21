The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will hear the matter this morning. The Enforcement Directorate has issued 9 summons to him in the Excise case till now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 21 March has moved a fresh plea in the Delhi High Court seeking no coercive action against him in connection with the Excise policy case. The Division bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will be hearing the matter today morning. Till now, ED has issued nine summons to Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday during the hearing in Delhi HC, the CM's lawyers stated that they have apprehension that ED will arrest him and he is ready to appear if he is given protection. Delhi HC also sought ED's stand on the AAP leader's plea challenging the summonses issues against him.

Also Read: 'This is new Bharat': Sukesh Chandrashekhar takes 'untouchable' jibe at BRS leader K Kavitha after arrest Speaking on Kejriwal's fresh plea in Delhi HC, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "The Delhi CM is again evading the ED's summon. (Arvind Kejriwal) Why are you running from the government, only you know that. You are disrespecting the law. You are not above the law. Kindly respect the law & order. The way you are running away clearly shows that you are hiding something." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Delhi Jal Board case: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP says, ‘when there is bail from court…’ The Delhi excise poliy case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Currently, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case. On 19 March, Singh took oath as Rajya Sabha MP for 2nd term.

Also Read: All about Delhi Jal Board case in which ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Coming back to the case, Delhi CM Arivnd Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits for them, in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!