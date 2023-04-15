Excise Policy case: BJP asks 5 questions to Arvind Kejriwal ahead of CBI interrogation2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
The CBI on Friday summoned the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case and called him to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister was trembling in fear after the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) summoned him in the excise policy scam case. It said that he should take a lie detector test if he had nothing to be afraid of.
