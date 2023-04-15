The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister was trembling in fear after the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) summoned him in the excise policy scam case. It said that he should take a lie detector test if he had nothing to be afraid of.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for attacking the central government over the summons and said it was not the time for rhetoric but accountability.

He asked five questions to Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day before Delhi CM's questioning by the CBI in the alleged liquor policy case, according to the news agency PTI.

Bhatia wondered if he was not accountable for the proceedings of the February, 2021 meeting of the Delhi Cabinet in which the scam was allegedly hatched. He also questioned him about his alleged conversation with an accused on FaceTime.

“What is your relationship with liquor traders? Why the policy was withdrawn if it was good? Why you should not be blamed for it if you were presiding over the meeting in which this scam was hatched? Tell the public that whether you talked to Sameer Mahendru on Facetime or not? Why would a former minister compel an excise commissioner to give wholesale L1 licence to a particular person/entity?" Bhatia asked Kejriwal as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Noting Kejriwal's past attacks on politicians cutting across parties over the issue of corruption, Bhatia said the AAP supremo should submit himself for the lie detector test to make things clear.

He alleged that Kejriwal is the "kingpin" in the 'liquor scam' case in which the latter's confidant and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is behind the bars, PTI reported.

He also noted that the Supreme Court has refused to give any relief to Sisodia while a sessions court made some critical observations on his role in the scam while rejecting his bail plea.

The probe agencies are free to pursue corruption cases under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which has a "zero tolerance" for corruption, he claimed.

"The session court rejected Sisodia's bail stating he called the then excise commissioner to grant L1 to Indospirit's Sameer Mahendroo. Why would a minister compel an excise commissioner to give L1 to a particular person/entity?" Bhatia asked.

The CBI on Friday summoned the Delhi chief minister on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case. Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.