Excise policy case: Court takes cognizance of ED’s 7th supplementary chargesheet against Kejriwal, issues summons

Livemint
First Published9 Jul 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Excise policy case: The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal from his official residence in Delhi on March 21.
Excise policy case: The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal from his official residence in Delhi on March 21.

Excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday took cognizance of Enforcement Directorate’s 7th supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against Delhichief ministerArvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also issued a production warrant for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP on July 12, 2024 in the matter.

The ED had arrested 55-year-old Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the AAP, from his official residence in Delhi on March 21.

It has alleged that Kejriwal was the “kingpin and key conspirator” of the excise "scam" and was "vicariously responsible" for it.

The court also took cognizance on a supplementary chargesheet filed by ED against Vinod Chauhan and issued a production warrant for his presence before the court on July 12.

The ED had filed the supplementary chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP on May 17.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 12.

AAP’s reaction

In a reaction over ED’s supplementary chargesheet, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre is hatching a “big conspiracy” against the Aam Aadmi Party.

He also accused the BJP of wanting to finish off AAP, which governs Punjab and Delhi, at any cost.

The AAP leader also claimed that the ED has failed to recover any “corruption money” in the case.

Kejriwal’s bail plea

Opposing the bail plea of Arvind Kejriwal, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju had submitted that there is evidence that Kejriwal demanded a bribe of 100 crore, which went to the AAP for Goa election campaign.

It was also argued that 45 crores was sent by Vinod Chauhan to Chanpreet Singh through hawala dealers. Chanpreet Singh was looking after the AAP Goa election campaign.

The ED while seeking remand had submitted that the arrestee (Kejriwal) was shown the evidence of hawala transfers to the tune of 45 crore approx which is corroborated with CDR locations, call records, IT seized data of hawala firm in Goa, proof of payments being done in part cash and part bill and WhatsApp showing this arrangement. He was also shown multiple statements of witnesses who worked on the AAP campaign in Goa who received cash from one Sh Chanpreet Singh who was working for the AAP campaign in Goa.

Raju also submitted that Arvind Kejriwal was in touch with Vinod Chauhan through chats.

It was also submitted that 1 crore has been recovered from Vinod Chauhan.

